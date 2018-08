DENVER — Denver Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing child.

7-year-old Jordan Vong was last seen on Monday at 4:34 p.m. near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in Denver.

He was wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants. He has brown eyes and is a little over 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Call 720-913-2000 if you see Jordan!

