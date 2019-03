BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing student.

CU Boulder student Mikhail (Misha) Solok has not been seen since Thursday, according to CU Boulder Police.

Solok, 20, lives in the Stearns West dormitory at CU's Williams Village.

Police said if you know where he is, please call, or have him call, 303-492-6666 so they can make sure he's safe.

Mikhail (Misha) Solok

CU Boulder Police

