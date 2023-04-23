Police locate parents of child found wandering

Wheat Ridge Police are asking for the public's help in searching for the parents of a young child found wandering early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is asking for the public's help in locating the parents of a child found wandering early Sunday morning.

The approximately three-year-old child wandered into a 7-Eleven at 50th and Kipling street Sunday at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

He was found wearing boxer shorts, a tank top and appears to be in good health.

The child hasn't been able to tell officers his identity or where he lives.

Officers are currently searching the area to find the child's family or guardian.

The child is currently in the care of WRPD.

If anyone has any information about the child please call 911.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.