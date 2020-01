ARVADA, Colo. — A person is dead after being shot by Arvada police officers Wednesday night.

No officers were injured, according to an Arvada Police tweet.

The shooting happened near W. 56th Ave. and Marshall St., which is between Sheridan Blvd. and Wadsworth Blvd.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update it as information becomes available.