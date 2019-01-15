FRISCO, Colo. — A Loveland man was shot in the arm by a police officer in the Whole Foods parking lot Monday night in Frisco, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Police were initially called to the location off Interstate 70 in Frisco because of a person who was acting "erratically" inside the store around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from The Town of Frisco.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but after officers contacted the man, he was shot in the arm by a Frisco police officer, according to a release from the town.

Derek Baker, 33, was evaluated at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Summit County and then released into police custody, District Attorney Bruce Brown said. No officers were injured.

Baker has been charged with a felony count of attempted vehicular assault, along with misdemeanor charges of menacing, eluding and disorderly conduct, according to the DA. More charges could be filed in the coming days.

Baker has a criminal history dating back to 2005, according to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The officer who discharged their firearm has been placed on leave pending the investigation by the CBI.



