Nearby residents might hear the sound of shots fired while the Denver Police Department conducts live tests Monday night to calibrate its gunshot detection system.

The system, called ShotSpotter, uses acoustic sensors to detect the sound of a gun being fired, pinpoints the location and then notifies police, according to DPD.

Monday’s tests will occur between 6 p.m. and midnight in downtown and west Denver, according to DPD, and will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by a validation of sound detection by the system.

The shots will be fired into a bullet trap, meaning no gunshots will be fired into the air or ground. DPD said the public is not in danger because of the testing.

The city’s gunshot detection system didn’t move into downtown Denver until July 2019, according to DPD. The city has been using ShotSpotter since early 2015, and according to police, it’s led to 220 arrests and the recovery of 173 guns.

