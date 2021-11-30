Denver police working on suspect description in possible human trafficking case

On Monday night, a bus was pulled over on Interstate 25 in Douglas County. A woman was taken into protective custody.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday night, the Denver Police Department received a report of a possible human trafficking situation. With the help of other law enforcement agencies, police stopped a bus on Interstate 25 in Douglas County as part of the human trafficking investigation.

Officers found an adult victim and took her into protective custody.

Monday's case became public. Many more don't make the news.

Jenelle Goodrich is the founder of From Silenced To Saved. She said her group gets a call every day to provide resources. They try to meet victims at scenes, or at the hospital.

"The average age that we are seeing is anywhere from 12 to 19, and so I would say 60% are female, 40% are male," Goodrich said.

Denver police believe this possible trafficking situation started out of state.

"I think it is easier to put someone on a bus than a plane. Less questions, obviously. So it just depends. A lot of times they will come from out of state or they will leave our state to go somewhere else," she said.

Very little information on this sensitive case is available to the public.

The Denver Police Human Trafficking Unit is working to develop information on a suspect. No arrests have been made so far.

"We make sure we are still serving them. Still making sure they feel seen," Goodrich said.

Goodrich has been in this line of work for nearly a decade. She said it is not uncommon for trafficking victims to come through Colorado because of the interstates and Denver's international airport.

