Polis orders flags lowered to honor victims in Nashville

Police said 3 children and 3 adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Polis said the order is in honor and remembrance of a school shooting in Nashville Monday.

A former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults after elaborately planning the massacre, police said.

The shooting was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.