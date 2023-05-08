Polis, Hancock urge feds to help with 'ocean of needs' from immigration

"We experienced a significant and unreimbursed drain of local financial resources that unfairly and disproportionately impacts our residents,” the leaders said.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado officials on Monday pleaded for help from the federal government, saying they anticipate an “ocean of needs” with the expected spike of immigrants arriving in Denver beginning this month.

A Trump-era policy that effectively kept border crossings low is expiring this week. Already, Denver officials began to see more immigrants arriving last week.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis urged to the federal government to take action and provide additional resources as Title 42 expires on Thursday.

“We implore the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and relevant federal partner agencies to bolster direct support for non-border jurisdictions that are struggling to meet the immense human need resulting from continued migrant arrivals,” they said in their letter to Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Despite the clear federal responsibility for immigration policy and border security in the United States, the responsibility for recent arrivals has fallen on cities and states across the nation including Denver, the State of Colorado and local non-governmental agencies (NGOs). As a result, we experienced a significant and unreimbursed drain of local financial resources that unfairly and disproportionately impacts our residents.”

