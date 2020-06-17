Polis to make announcement with RTD on Wednesday

9NEWS will stream the announcement inside this article and on our YouTube page.

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday alongside two state legislators and a representative with the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

The joint press conference is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. Sen. Faith Winter, Rep. Matt Gray and RTD Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede will be in attendance.

Earlier this week, RTD announced that it will restart its Free MallRide shuttle service on the 16th Street Mall on Sunday. The service was suspended in April due to low ridership from the coronavirus pandemic.

RTD will clean the shuttles daily and is asking riders to show good judgment on social distancing when boarding.

On Monday, Polis announced a new round of safer-at-home guidelines. The new guidelines will likely go into effect by end of the week and include:

Personal services such as facials and shaves allowed to resume.

Residential (sleep-away) camps allowed to resume with lower capacity.

Indoor events can begin to open at lower capacity including indoor markets, theaters and trade shows.

Outdoor events can begin to reopen at lower capacity, including fairs and concerts.

Bars can open with up to 25 percent capacity or 50 people, with more options with outdoor seating

Polis added that Colorado is just a few steps ahead of the virus and we’ll only continue to move the right way if Coloradans continue to take precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing.