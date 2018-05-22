The Aurora City Council has begun a search to fill the seat of Mayor Steve Hogan following his May 13 death after battling cancer.

Acting Mayor Pro Tem Marsha Berzins said at the council’s study session Monday night that she’s been honored to sit in Hogan’s seat. The former councilman and state legislator made being mayor look easy, she said.

The city clerk is accepting applications from potential mayoral candidates until May 29. The city charter dictates that a vacancy on council be filled by appointment until the term is complete. Hogan’s term was to end in 2019.

After the application period ends, council members will vote to appoint a person to the mayoral position. Since Hogan’s diagnosis earlier this year, Berzins has been at the helm at meetings. But it’s unclear if she’ll throw in her application. Berzins was re-elected to her seat in Ward III just last year.

