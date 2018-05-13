Less than two months after Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan announced he was battling cancer, the public servant of 34 years passed away.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Aurora, Hogan passed away early Sunday morning. He was 69 years old.

Hogan initially announced his diagnosis on March 26, saying he would begin treatment the following week. It was at that time he also said he would not be running for re-election in 2019. Last week, he entered home hospice care.

Hogan served as mayor of Aurora from 2011 until his passing. His time as mayor was preceded by 24 years on the city council.

The Hogan family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mayor Stephen D. Hogan Memorial Fund via a link that will be on the city's website at AuroraGov.org early this week. Donations will be distributed to the following causes important to Hogan, which include the University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund, the 7/20 Memorial Fund, the Aurora Korean Memorial Fund and the Aurora History Museum

Details about services to honor Hogan and his life will be shared as soon as they become available.

