Can Donald Trump make Colorado great again? His campaign manager seems to think it’s possible.

Mind you, Colorado is a state that went for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by nearly 5 percentage points in 2016, despite extensive campaigning in the state by Trump, and twice voted for Barack Obama over Republicans before that. It’s voted for Democrats for governor in six of the last eight elections as well.

Still, Brad Parscale — the impressively bearded political novice who was Trump’s 2016 digital director and who (at least for now) is the president’s 2020 campaign manager — thinks Colorado is flippable, Axios reports.

As Parscale sees it, Trump’s “hands-off approach to marijuana enforcement is a possible selling point” in Colorado.

