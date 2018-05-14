U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman isn’t letting this go. His beef with the Department of Veterans Affairs shows no signs of abating.

In a letter to President Trump, he said the agency is laden with “bureaucratic incompetence” hidden by the Obama administration.

The Republican congressman from Aurora has been pretty miffed about the cost overruns, delays and scandals in the construction of a VA hospital in his district. A key member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, his words have weight, and he unloaded them on VA Secretary David Shulkin in March.

Shulkin was history within three weeks. And when the nomination of Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson as the next VA secretary was roasting on the spit, Coffman turned up the heat again, saying he wanted a leader above reproach to clean up the agency.

“I expect the next VA secretary to do what Dr. Shulkin failed to do — that is, cleaning out the senior leadership that created a culture of bureaucratic incompetence at the VA,” Coffman said last month. “The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee has an obligation to fully vet Admiral Jackson’s military record as part of the confirmation process and millions of veterans and I will follow this process closely.”

