A Denver-led coalition hopes to ask voters in November for a 0.62 percent statewide sales tax to pay for transportation.

Members of the coalition made the decision in a closed-door meeting at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Friday morning.

Now the groups supporting the tax must collect 98,492 signatures from registered voters statewide by Aug. 6 to get on the ballot, where it could be joined by unrelated requests to hike property and income taxes for education, as well as local tax requests.

The coalition has not yet been approved to begin collecting signatures by the Secretary of State’s Office.

A potential competing ballot question, called Fix Our Damn Roads, is already collecting signatures to ask voters to force lawmakers to find money to repay $3.5 billion in bonds for transportation without a tax hike.

