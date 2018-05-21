Republican congressional candidate Casper Stockham thinks Democrats are coming around to his way of thinking.

The 1st Congressional District candidate said he when he ran the first time against Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette 2016, eventually getting 28 percent of the vote, he proposed a Planting Seeds of Purpose platform that would restore citizenship for criminals in non-violent cases, once they complete the sentence and probation.

Now, he cites a May 12 joint appearance by Democratic gubernatorial candidates Donna Lynne, Jared Polis, Cary Kennedy and Mike Johnston at a forum organized by NAACP Denver, Aurora NAACP-CO-MT-WY State Conference, Colorado Black Women for Political Action and the Colorado Black Leadership Caucus.

“Last week all four Democratic governor candidates announced to the NAACP and CBWPA group that they would support such a measure,” Stockham said in a statement. “Now it’s time for them to put it in writing. If elected to represent Colorado’s CD-1, I will sponsor this bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Republican Party started the freedom process over 150 years ago and now it’s time to complete the work.

