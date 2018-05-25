What does the opioid crisis look like in Denver — from the point of view of the people trapped in it?

A new Denver study paints a picture of opioid abuse in the city through interviews with dozens of users. The Denver Needs Assessment on Opioid Use, conducted by the Denver Department of Public Health, interviewed 30 Denverites who are opioid users.

With opioid abuse driving the plight, drug overdose has become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Since 2000, Colorado has reported 10,552 opioid-related deaths. But as the study points out, Denver County serves as the epicenter, of sorts, of the state’s crisis.

In 2015, Denver County rates of opioid- and heroin-related deaths were statistically higher when compared to the rest of the state, according to the study. Denver experienced 8 opioid-related deaths per 100,000 residents and 4.2 heroin-related deaths per 100,000 residents.

