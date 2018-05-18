There’s one more sign that Amazon.com Inc. is close to choosing a site for its sprawling second headquarters from among Denver and 19 other locations.

NBC News reports that the e-commerce titan has finished its site tours of all 20 finalist cities.

It cites unnamed “sources close to the process” in its report.

In early April, a CNBC report said Amazon executives had “visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities” — suggesting that as recently as a few weeks ago, there were several more to visit.

