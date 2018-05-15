A community-wide memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan will be held on Saturday.

Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave.

Hogan died on May 13 at the age of 69 after a cancer diagnosis. Hogan served as mayor of Aurora from 2011 until his passing. His time as mayor was preceded by 24 years on the city council.

Hogan was recognized as a unifying community force during the Aurora Theater Shooting incident in 2012, a city budget expert, a strong economic development and jobs creation advocate, one who sought common ground from differing positions to achieve realistic compromises, and someone who just spoke common sense.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the following organizations:

7/20 Memorial fund

Aurora Korean War Memorial fund

Aurora History Museum

University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund

Donation links are available on the city’s website

Aurora City Councilwoman Marsha Berzins is currently serving as Mayor Pro Tem. City Council has 45 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the next election.

