U.S. Rep. Jared Polis has continued to pump millions of dollars of his own money into his run for the Democratic nod for Colorado’s next governor, and Republican State Treasurer Walker Stapleton leads Republicans, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.

As of May 17, the Boulder Democrat and internet entrepreneur has now put $7.85 million into his campaign, with a recent contribution of $1.5 million on May 3, according to the reports, which were due at midnight Monday.

Polis has capped individual donations at $100, which brought in another $176,000 over the past year. In the most recent report period from May 4 to May 17, Polis received just over $10,000 in contributions.

Where is he spending it? If you haven’t seen his ads, you’re about to. Polis has spent $4.5 million on advertising, with the bulk of the money ($3.65 million) going to The Campaign Group, a Philadelphia-based company that works on behalf of Democratic candidates. The company says it creates ads that win tough elections. In the past three weeks, Polis has spent $963,300 with The Campaign Group for media buys.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2IEi3uS

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics