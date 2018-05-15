Colorado’s cultural acceptance of marijuana by adults is seeping into public school classrooms.

The result is more marijuana-related suspensions of students, more police visits to schools for marijuana incidents, and a greater acceptance of the drug by students who live in communities with recreational dispensaries, two new state studies and a third from a university institute show.

Twenty times in a typical school day, Colorado kids are reported for illegal marijuana use.

Statewide, marijuana suspensions jumped 18 percent in the 2016-17 school year, new data from the Colorado Department of Education show.

