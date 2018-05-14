Rep. Mike Foote plans have a talk about gun violence Monday night in Boulder. A 14-year deputy prosecutor in Boulder County, the legislator is running for district attorney.

He’ll be joined by Boulder Mayor Pro-Tem Aaron Brockett and Helen Kamin of the anti-gun violence advocacy organization Moms Demand Action from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wild Sage Common House at 1650 Zamia Ave. in Boulder

Foote said community leaders will talk about gun violence and the roles of local law enforcement and community leaders to address it.

“I’m looking forward sitting down with the community and hearing their thoughts on this important topic.” Foote said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in being proactive on this issue as a legislator and a member of law enforcement.”

Boulder recently banned assault weapons, so Brackett will talk about that.

“We just finished grappling with this issue on City Council,” he stated. “It’s a critically important topic for our community.”

