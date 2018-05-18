DENVER— Despite a last-minute compromise on road funding in the state legislature, a bipartisan campaign will keep pushing forward with its effort to ask voters for a sales tax hike of 0.62 percentage points to fund more roadwork and transportation projects.

The “Let’s Go, Colorado” campaign announced Friday that the members of its coalition decided to start gathering the signatures needed to put the question on the statewide ballot.

They could be up against a competing ballot question from the conservative-leaning Independence Institute.

Both questions aim to raise about $3.5 billion in bond money to improve transportation in Colorado, but they do it in very different ways.

The Independence Institute campaign (called “Fix Our Damn Roads”) would not raise any taxes, but rather force the legislature to come up with a plan to pay the bond debt. It also explicitly prohibits the money from being used for mass transit projects.

The “Let’s Go, Colorado” question backed by groups like the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, Club 20, and the Colorado Contractors Association would raise the state sales tax from 2.9 percent to 3.52 percent until the year 2039. 15 percent of the money raised would go toward “multi-modal” transportation projects like transit and bike paths. 40 percent would go to local and regional projects.

If neither measure is passed by Colorado voters in 2018, the state legislature has approved an alternate measure for the 2019 ballot, which would raise about $1 billion less for transportation than either of the 2018 measures.

