The next round of 9NEWS debates is just two weeks away.

The candidates who'll appear on the June 26 primary ballot in the race to become Colorado's next governor are set.

9NEWS's second round of debates will air the same week the primary ballots will be mailed to voters. And, this time, every candidate appearing on the ballot agreed to take the stage.

The Democratic candidates appearing on the primary ballot will join us for a debate on Monday, June 4 at 7 p.m. on Channel 20 KTVD.

They include Cary Kennedy, Mike Johnston, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis.

The Republican candidates will debate a few days later on Thursday, June 7, also at 7 p.m. on Channel 20.

They include Greg Lopez, Victor Mitchell, Doug Robinson, and Walker Stapleton.

Both debates will stream live on the 9NEWS app, 9NEWS.com and on Facebook as well.

9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark and political reporter Brandon Rittiman will serve as moderators.

