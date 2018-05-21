All eight major-party candidates for Colorado governor gathered Saturday at our Colorado Civic Barbecue event in Colorado Springs. Here are some of the more notable things they said.

- Greg Lopez: “A sales tax increase (for transportation) is going to cripple and kill rural Colorado.”

Victor Mitchell, also on transportation: “We’re going to have to put the government on a diet. We’re going to have to learn to do more with less.”

- Cary Kennedy, on the need for a statewide solution on transportation: “We’ve been held back for decades, and it is holding our state’s economy back.”

- Mike Johnston, on his hopes of revising the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights: “We’ve been starving the state budget for 25 years.”

- Doug Robinson, on President Donald Trump: “He’s getting things done for America and he’s making changes for Colorado.”

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2rWZ0BI

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics