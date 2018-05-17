WASHINGTON, D.C. — A congressional committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would give fourth graders and supervising adults free entry into national parks.

The Every Kid Outdoors Act — co-sponsored by Colorado U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez — is intended to help children learn about nature while giving them exercise.

The bill was part of a package of proposals approved by the House Natural Resources Committee to encourage public access to outdoor recreation at more than 2,000 federal land, water and historic sites.

Another provision of the Every Kid Outdoors Act seeks to promote public and private partnerships between the National Park Service, schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“It is critical that America’s children have the opportunity to explore the National Parks System so that they can learn about American history and conservation in a way that is not possible within the four walls of a classroom,” Tipson said in a statement.

