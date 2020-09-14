Polo Club mansion with 50-foot pool and 'children's wing' listed for $8.95M

A practically new home has hit the market in the exclusive Polo Club subdivision in Denver's Belcaro neighborhood with an asking price of $8.95 million.

DENVER — A practically new home has hit the market in the exclusive Polo Club subdivision in Denver's Belcaro neighborhood with an asking price of $8.95 million.

Boasting five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the 10,177-square-foot home at 1 Polo Club Lane was listed for sale on Aug. 15. The residence was originally built in 1979, according to public records, but underwent an reconstruction following its last sale for $3.75 million in 2016.

One of the only features kept intact in the 2017 rebuild was the home's original living room, listing agent Sandy Weigand of Kentwood Real Estate told Denver Business Journal.

"They kept that so that they can have the wood-burning fireplace and they turned it into a very modern, contemporary feel," Weigand said.

The home now has seven fireplaces in total, located in the living room, great room and study along with two in the master bedroom and two outdoors.

