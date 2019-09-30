DENVER — A gas line was ruptured after a Porsche crashed into the back of a burrito restaurant early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Viva Burrito Mexican Restaurant located at 6990 Leetsdale Drive.

No injuries were reported. Denver Fire Department crews were called to check for structural damage to the building.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash or if the driver involved will be cited for the incident.

Leetsdale Drive was closed in both directions from Oneida to Quebec streets for a time, but has since reopened.

