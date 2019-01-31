DENVER — Following two security incidents over the past six weeks, the city of Denver has decided to close a portion of Bannock St to traffic as they work to implement enhanced security measures.

In a release, the city said the decision was made following two incidents where vehicles drove onto the plaza in front of the City and County building. One of those incidents happened on Jan. 14. At the time Denver police said no one was injured, and they were unsure why the truck drove onto the plaza.

Bannock St will be temporarily closed to traffic between Colfax Ave and 14th Ave while traffic and city personnel review and implement safety enhancements along the street, a release from the city said.

