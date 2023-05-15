Homes in Jeffco neighborhood evacuated due to severed gas line

Deputies said the gas line was hit by a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a home. The driver has been taken into custody.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — About 15 homes in a Littleton-area neighborhood were evacuated after a gas line was severed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened on West Coco Drive, which is in the Ken Caryl neighborhood in the area of C-470 and Kipling Parkway.

Falcons Bluffs Middle School is being used as an evacuation center, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the gas line was hit by a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a home. The driver, who has now been taken into custody, crashed into the home while leaving the scene of another crash, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said no one was injured when the driver crashed into the home.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

