Police try to identify man in connection to possible arson

Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating the fire after a pile of winter storm debris in Anderson Park went up in flames Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Investigators are trying to identify a person of interest in a possible arson Monday night, Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Arvada Fire responded around 10:45 p.m. to Anderson Park after a pile of winter storm debris the city collected from residents went up in flames, according to police.

The fire was contained to the parking lot, but police said it could have easily spread to the greenbelt and homes nearby.

Police posted video showing the fire:

A video shows a possible suspect in the fire walking towards the debris pile just before the fire started, and investigators are trying to identify the man, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eversole at keversole@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

We know it’s a lot to click through, but please take a moment to do so because if not for the fast actions of Arvada... Posted by Wheat Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.