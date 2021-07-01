Possible remains of missing Arvada hiker found west of Nederland

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Josh Hall, 27, went for a hike with his dog on Feb. 3 and never came back.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A volunteer with a local search organization has found partial human remains that may belong to a hiker from Arvada who went missing in February, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

BCSO said a volunteer with Front Range Rescue Dogs, which according to their Facebook page provides canine search teams for missing person emergencies in the Boulder area, found the remains Thursday while preparing for a future organized search for Josh Hall.

They were found about 4.3 miles west of the Hessie Trailhead at 730 Fourth of July Road west of Nederland, according to the sheriff's office. The release said they were in a small stream about 0.3 miles off the Diamond Lake Trail.

BCSO said the sex and age of the person the remains belong to have yet to be determined due to decomposition and possible animal activity but based on where they were found, they have reason to believe it may be Hall's body.

The release said the coroner's office will determine the identity of the remains as well as the cause and manner of death.

BCSO previously said Hall, 27, had gone for a hike with his dog near Nederland on Feb. 3 and didn't return.

Hall's vehicle was found at the Hessie Trailhead, and his dog was later found alive along Peak to Peak Highway.

About 70 searchers from a variety of organizations were involved in the initial search, which was suspended due to winter conditions.