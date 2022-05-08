5 Denver area community colleges investigating potential threat

DENVER — Five Denver metro area community colleges were investigating a potential threat Friday morning, and the Auraria Campus said it was closed and asking people to leave campus.
According to the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), threats were made against:
- Arapahoe Community College
- Community College of Aurora
- Community College of Denver
- Front Range Community College
- Red Rocks Community College
Colleges that were closed Friday were Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Denver and Red Rocks Community College.
Auraria Campus, which is where Community College of Denver is located – along with Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado Denver – said on Twitter that the campus was closed and requested that people remain calm and leave the campus. It added that it was safe to leave campus.
Community College of Aurora and Front Range Community College campuses were on lockout.
The University of Colorado Boulder said that while no threat was made to its campus, it has canceled all classes and activities for Friday as a precaution.
Arapahoe Community College Police Sgt. K.W. Moreland said that several individuals at different colleges received a threatening email shortly after midnight Friday.
According to a statement from Community College of Aurora, "Last night a number of individuals in the CCA community and the greater Colorado Community College System, received threats of harm and warnings of acts of violence. This is an ongoing investigation. We are working in partnership with local law enforcement to see that this matter is addressed."
CCCS said it was working closely with campus security teams and law-enforcement agencies to monitor the situation.
Front Range Community College's three campuses were on lockout, with all outside doors locked, but activity inside was proceeding as usual, FRCC said.
Students and employees were safe and anyone who was outside would not be able to enter buildings for the time being.
College College of Aurora said it was on lockout and that all on-campus operations and activities were suspended until further notice.
