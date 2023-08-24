No easy fix exists for heat issues in PSD schools, superintendent, school board chair say

33 of the 54 school buildings don’t have air conditioning.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A teacher at Shepardson Elementary School fainted in a hot classroom last week, coworkers said. Temperatures in some second-story classrooms at Fort Collins High School have exceeded 90 degrees, teachers said. And the clothing of both students and staff are soaked with sweat by the end of the day at Webber Middle School, where at least one classroom reached 88 degrees Tuesday, a teacher said.

It’s late August, and the start of another school year in Poudre School District, where 33 of the 54 school buildings don’t have air conditioning and security protocols prevent staff from opening most windows and all exterior doors to let in fresh air.

“We keep being asked to suck it up, to dress lightly, to stay hydrated and run fans, year after year after year, with no real solutions,” Shepardson technology teacher and media specialist Becky Woodcox told the district’s Board of Education at a meeting earlier this week. “... With due respect, if one more person tells me to dress lightly, stay hydrated and run fans, I think I could explode.”

