Polis orders flags lowered to honor Colin Powell

"General Colin Powell was a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity," said President Biden.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and properties in honor of the life and legacy of General Colin Powell effective immediately until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.

Currently, flags are at half-staff in the state to honor former Colorado Secretary of State Natalie Meyer.

"We celebrate the life and statesmanship of Colin Powell," said Polis. "A former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State, Powell’s inspiring service spanned decades and he was a meaningful force for positive change in the world."

Powell died Monday morning of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Powell's family said he also had multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that hurts the body's ability to fight infections. Patients with multiple myeloma are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” said Powell's family Monday.

President Biden issued a proclamation remembering Powell as "a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity."

"Colin Powell was a good man who I was proud to call my friend, and he will be remembered in history as one of our great Americans," said Biden.

