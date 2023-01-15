Crash knocks out power to thousands in Arvada, Westminster

According to the Xcel Energy website, the outage Sunday affected more than 3,000 customers.

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews are working to restore power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday.

Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada is related.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the loss of power began around 5:56 p.m. and it's impacting more than 3,400 customers. The outage is centered near Westminster and Arvada, the Xcel website says. Xcel said the power should be back on Sunday night.

Customers can stay informed by visiting the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and the anticipated time for restoration.

A little more crash information. A utility box was struck in the 7100 block of Wadsworth Blvd. We believe that a fairly large power outage in the northwest section of Arvada is related. Excel Energy is aware and is responding. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) January 16, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.