SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Rolling 30-minute power outages forced some schools and ski resorts in Summit County to close Friday morning.

Approximately 17,500 Xcel Energy customers will see the electric outages — or brown outs — in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillon and Keystone, according to Xcel Energy.

An Xcel Energy spokesman says crews first noticed low pressure on a natural gas line in Summit County at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday and the rolling outages were then implemented.

The electric outages reduce the use of furnaces which use natural gas and will help balance the system while Xcel Energy works to isolate the issue.

Xcel Energy says there is no estimated time of when the rolling power outages will end.

Summit School District canceled elementary school Friday due to the power outages in the county. Currently Summit County Middle School, Snowy Peaks and Summit County High School are in session.

The outages forced Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort to close for a time Friday morning, however Keystone Resort announced after 9 a.m. Friday that they are open with limited services.

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced after 11 a.m. that they will be open Friday with limited services across across Peaks 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Xcel Energy says that if you detect a sulfur or “rotten egg” smell inside your home, it could be the odorant put in natural gas to help detect leaks. If you notice that smell, leave your home immediately and call 1-800-895-2999 or in an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Current outage information can be found at XcelEnergy.com.

Xcel Energy map of the 20 outage orders affecting 17,672 customers as of as of 9:07 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Xcel Energy

