SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Rolling 30-minute power outages forced some schools and ski resorts in Summit County to close Friday morning.

Approximately 17,600 Xcel Energy customers reported electric outages — or brown outs — in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillon and Keystone, according to Xcel Energy.

Just after 1 p.m., power was restored to 13,800 Xcel customers in those areas, according to a Facebook update by the Town of Breckenridge Police Department. Service to the remaining 3,800 customers was restored about two hours later, Xcel spokesman Mark Stutz said.

Xcel says crews first noticed low pressure on a natural gas line in Summit County at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday and the rolling outages were then implemented.

The electric outages reduced the use of furnaces, which use natural gas, and helped balance the system while Xcel Energy worked to isolate the issue.

Xcel Energy says crews were able to reroute natural gas service. Xcel is still investigating the cause and source of the initial gas pressure loss.

Summit School District canceled elementary school Friday due to the power outages in the county. Currently Summit County Middle School, Snowy Peaks and Summit County High School are in session.

The outages forced Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort to close for a time Friday morning, however Keystone Resort announced after 9 a.m. Friday that they are open with limited services.

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced after 11 a.m. that they will be open Friday with limited services across across Peaks 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Xcel Energy says that if you detect a sulfur or “rotten egg” smell inside your home, it could be the odorant put in natural gas to help detect leaks. If you notice that smell, leave your home immediately and call 1-800-895-2999 or in an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Current outage information can be found at XcelEnergy.com.

Xcel Energy map of the 20 outage orders affecting 17,672 customers as of as of 9:07 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Xcel Energy

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS