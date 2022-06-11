2 Coloradans win $1 million as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion

One of the $1 million tickets was sold at the same location where another Colorado resident won $1 million in the previous drawing.

COLORADO, USA — While no one hit the massive Powerball jackpot Saturday night, two people in Colorado are waking up $1 million richer.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20 and Power Play 3.

One ticket was sold at the Winners Corner in Pueblo, which was the same place where another Coloradan won $1 million in Wednesday's drawing. The second $1 million ticket was sold at Players Cafe in Edgewater. Three Coloradans also won $150,000, and another three won $50,000.

After no one won Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing, the estimated jackpot for Monday is now $1.9 billion. The previous record for the largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in 2016.

In the 39 draws since Aug. 3, there hasn't been a jackpot winner.

To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

According to the Associated Press, the Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the long odds of 1-in-292.2 million to win the jackpot.

The new $1.9 billion prize is actually for winners who opt for an annuity, paid out annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners choose cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would have been $929.1 million. But some financial experts say that might not always be the smartest choice.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes. The latest change came in August, when Powerball officials added a third drawing day to the weekly schedule to pump prizes and sales.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.