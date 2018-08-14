FREDERICK — A 34-year-old pregnant woman and her two young daughters have been reported missing in Frederick, according to a release from the Frederick Police Department.

​​Shannan Watts and her two daughters, a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, were reported missing on Monday.

Multiple officers in the city have been working since then to locate them. Police also said Watts is about 15 weeks pregnant.

Shannan Watts_1534266235977.png.jpg
Shannan Watts and her two daughters.
Frederick Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.

Frederick is located about 30 minutes north of downtown Denver.

