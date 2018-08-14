FREDERICK — A 34-year-old pregnant woman and her two young daughters have been reported missing in Frederick, according to a release from the Frederick Police Department.

​​Shannan Watts and her two daughters, a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, were reported missing on Monday.

Multiple officers in the city have been working since then to locate them. Police also said Watts is about 15 weeks pregnant.

Shannan Watts and her two daughters.

Frederick Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.

Frederick is located about 30 minutes north of downtown Denver.



