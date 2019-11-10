DENVER — For National Fire Prevention Week, fire departments around the country are reminding people that simple mistakes can cause irrevocable damage.

Adams County Fire Rescue Fire Inspector Whitney Even talks about some of the most common causes for fires in homes below.

(Editor's note: Responses have been edited for context and clarity.)

Keep your mechanical rooms empty.

You need to have space between appliances like water heaters and furnaces, and combustible items. Ideally, rooms with those appliances won’t have anything else in them.

Don’t overcrowd power strips.

Power strips are meant for temporary use. Don’t use them for permanent placement of objects, as they can easily overheat.

Don’t leave hot appliances unattended.

It seems obvious, but this is one of the leading causes of cooking fires. People get distracted, and leave their food to burn and then start a fire.

Keep stove area clear.

Move items like paper towels and cloths away from the hot stove.

When cooking, have a lid nearby.

You’ll be able to extinguish a flame if your food starts burning by putting a lid on it.

Make sure your smoke detectors are working.

Test them monthly, change batteries twice a year, and replace them after 10 years.

One of the themes of National Fire Prevention Week is encouraging that families have conversations about escape routes in case of a fire. Adams County Fire Rescue recommends:

Have two ways out of a room.

Once you’re outside, don’t go back in.

Have a meeting spot in front of your home.

For more important talking points for families, click/tap here.

