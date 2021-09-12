Procession on Friday to honor Douglas County deputy who died of COVID

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joe Pollack will be honored by the Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is honoring fallen Deputy Joe Pollack, who died of COVID-19 last week.

DCSO said his death is considered a line of duty death. The Sheriff's Office will hold a procession for Pollack starting about 10 a.m. Friday.

The memorial service at Southeast Christian Church at 9650 Jordan Road in Parker is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube page.

The procession will start at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, located at 500 Fairgrounds Road in Castle Rock. The procession will continue on this route:

• Westbound Plum Creek Pkwy to northbound Interstate 25

• I-25 north to E-470

• E-470 to southbound Jordan Road

• Jordan Road south to Southeast Christian Church

The Sheriff's Office said the northbound lanes of I-25 and the eastbound lanes of E-470 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until the procession is clear.

