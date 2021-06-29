Procession and funeral Tuesday for Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley

A procession and funeral in honor of fallen officer Arvada Officer Gordon Beelsey will be held on Tuesday morning.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A funeral service will be held Tuesday in honor of Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed in a shooting last week in Olde Town.

A procession will take place ahead of the funeral service. The public is encouraged to be on any public property along the procession route to show their support.

Drivers are advised to avoid the following areas along the procession route if possible between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Starts at I-25 & Hwy 7

West on Hwy 7

South on N. 119th

N. 119th turns into 120th St

120th to South Boulder Rd.

West on South Boulder Rd. to Flatirons

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. The service itself will only be open to family, law enforcement and invited guests but will streamed to the public online.

9NEWS will live stream procession and funeral in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Beesley was a 19 year veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was spending his summer working patrols when he was shot and killed on June 21. He also worked as a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School, and had previously been at Lincoln Academy and Excel Academy Charter School.

Police first received a call of a suspicious incident at about 1:15 p.m. in Olde Town Square near the Arvada library. Fifteen minutes later, dispatchers received calls from people nearby reporting that shots had been fired and an officer was down.

Johnny Hurley, who witnesses said sprang into action when he heard gunshots, was also killed.

Beesley leaves behind his wife and two children. Arvada police said the only official donation site is the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation. The foundation said all donations received in the next month will be given to Beesley's family.