Army Specialist Gabe Conde's has arrived in Colorado.

The 22-year-old, whose family has lived in Berthoud since 2009, was killed in Afghanistan last week.

An obituary his family posted online says his body will arrive at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland around 10 a.m, and which will be followed by a procession to Longmont.

HIs family wants anyone and everyone to line the route to welcome him home.

Conde's funeral will be held on Saturday at Life Bridge Christian Church in Longmont. He will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday.

In the obituary that announced plans for his memorial service, Conde's family said he was "fiercely loved" by many people.

Here are the exact funeral details:

Saturday, May 12, 1 p.m.

LifeBridge Christian Church

10345 Ute Highway

Longmont, Colo.

