Procession planned for pilot who died in air tanker crash while fighting Kruger Rock Fire

Marc Thor Olson was killed when his single-engine air tanker crashed last week.

COLORADO, USA — Many organizations in Colorado will hold a procession Monday for Marc Thor Olson, the pilot who was killed when his single engine-air tank crash while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park last Tuesday.

The planned route for the procession will start in start on Highway 34 from Loveland and then through Greeley to Interstate 76 at Wiggins. Then it will proceed from Wiggins to I-76 east to the Highway 34 exit 75 into Fort Morgan on Platt Avenue.

The procession is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. and end at about 11:30 a.m. Drivers in the area should expect minor traffic delays or closed streets and intersections.

9NEWS will livestream the procession in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

