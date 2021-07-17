Faulty propane grill causes fire that destroys Roxborough home

West Metro Fire said no one was hurt, but the house was a total loss.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A home in Douglas County is a total loss after a fire that was started by a faulty propane grill, West Metro Fire Rescue said Saturday night.

West Metro tweeted just before 9 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 10300 block of Totem Run in Roxborough.

WATCH: West Metro Fire Rescue shared the video above from the fire.

The fire department said leaking propane caught fire, and the flames extended to the house.

West Metro said the fire had to be fought from the outside, as a partial collapse made it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside.

They expected crews to be on the scene all night to put out hot spots.

No one was hurt.

South Metro Fire Rescue helped with the response.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.