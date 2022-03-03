Prosecutors warn of sheriff candidate’s credibility issue

Candidate for Dougco sheriff Holly Kluth is the subject of a Brady letter, a warning issued by prosecutors about law enforcement whose testimony may not be credible.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Republican candidate running for sheriff in Douglas County is the subject of what is known as a Brady letter, implying an officer’s lack of credibility.

A spokesperson for Holly Kluth, who is also Douglas County’s former undersheriff, said Kluth “unequivocally denies” the allegations in the letter from prosecutors and will remain in the race.

9NEWS has requested a copy of Kluth’s Brady letter from the 18th Judicial District.

Named after the Brady v. Maryland case heard in front of the U.S. Supreme County, a Brady letter is a warning from prosecutors that a law enforcement officer’s credibility may endanger the successful prosecution of cases. Reasons for the letter might include untruthfulness or misconduct.

Such letters often end law enforcement careers.

An internal affairs investigation into Kluth launched in December related to allegations she ordered another employee to alter her personnel file years ago. It ended with investigators recommending official misconduct charges to the district attorney’s office. The district attorney opted not to prosecute the case.

The investigation was launched when Kluth’s attorney requested her personnel file from the sheriff’s department while preparing a federal lawsuit against Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock contesting Kluth’s firing.

According to the investigation, when sheriff’s office staff began to prepare the file, they found a discrepancy -- a file had been deleted from the department’s human relations computer system.

Kluth was previously demoted and later fired after a separate internal affairs investigation within the department.

Kluth’s spokesman Nick Kliebenstein said the Brady letter was “just the latest in a political vendetta” by Sheriff Spurlock.