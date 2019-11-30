DENVER — Demonstrators blocked 1st Avenue in Denver near Cherry Creek Mall on the afternoon of Black Friday 2019.

The Denver Police Department said four people were arrested during the protest that started around 1:30 p.m. and lasted for about three hours.

People dressed as elves locked themselves to a sleigh and blocked traffic, police said. According to DPD, they’re facing charges for impeding a roadway and disobedience to a lawful order.

A Facebook page named Extinction Rebellion Denver announced a planned protest at Cherry Creek earlier this week. In their posts, the group said capitalism was contributing to the climate crisis.

Facebook videos show people gathering, singing and holding signs outside the mall near the intersection of 1st and Clayton Lane. The signs had messages like “Gift all kids a future” and “Planet over plastic.”

Shoppers who called 9NEWS on Friday said they were stuck in the parking garage as they tried to leave the mall.

