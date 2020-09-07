Protest planned in Greenwood Village after council passes resolution in response to police reform law

The protest is planned for 4 p.m. outside the Greenwood Village City Hall.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A group of demonstrators plans to gather at Greenwood Village city hall Thursday afternoon to protest the city council’s resolution to defend any officer who is sued under Colorado’s new police reform law.

Tay Anderson, a community activist and member of the Denver Public Schools board, tweeted about the protest, saying it would start at 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Village City Hall.

“We must hold our leaders accountable,” Anderson tweeted.

He also tweeted that he spoke to Greenwood Village officials ahead of the protest and that they told him "we don't want to be like Aurora."

Aurora police made headlines for their response to a peaceful protest outside city hall where officers wore riot gear and used tear gas.

A photo tweeted by 9NEWS Reporter Ryan Haarer showed that Greenwood Village closed city hall ahead of the protests and apparently moved police vehicles from the area.

Anderson had a prominent voice in last month’s protests at the Colorado State Capitol following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. These demonstrations led Colorado’s state legislature to pass the police reform bill.

According to the resolution discussed by the Greenwood Village city council on Monday, court costs, attorney fees and fines would be paid by the city for lawsuits brought under Colorado's Senate Bill 217, which was signed into law last month. The measure included new policies on data collection and banned carotid holds.

"It goes well beyond supporting our officers," councilmember Dave Bullock said of the resolution. "It sends a message to ... the country that we have a very different attitude towards law enforcement and the rule of law in Greenwood Village."

Bullock also told 9NEWS that he has seen protests in cities where he feels police departments are not supported and "that will not happen" in Greenwood Village.

The city issued the following statement about the resolution on Thursday: