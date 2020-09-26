WATCH LIVE: 2nd rally held to demand dropping of charges against protest organizers

Six protest organizers were arrested this month and charged with crimes in relation to protests in June and July.

DENVER — For the second straight weekend, a rally and march is taking place outside the state Capitol to demand the dropping of charges recently filed against protest organizers.

The event is hosted by the Denver chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and is scheduled to take place from noon to 3 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.

Prosecutors in the 17th and 18th Judicial Districts charged six high-profile activists and organizers on Sept. 17 in connection with crimes committed during protests calling for justice for the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora on June 27, July 12, and July 25 and July 3.

Charges for the group include inciting and participating in a riot, obstructing a highway and attempted kidnapping, among other charges.

The marches on Saturday and last weekend were organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a group in Denver that has organized many large demonstrations over the past few months.

During both events, they asked for all charges against protest organizers to be dropped.

Prosecutors said they support the right to peacefully protest but that events in Aurora over the past months crossed the line.